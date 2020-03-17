Another House employee tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)- Another employee of the House of Representatives’ Printing Service has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, March 17, House Secretary General Atty. Luis Montales said that the employee last reported for work on March 5, went on leave on March 6, and was admitted to the hospital on March 7 where he was initially diagnosed with dengue.

“The doctors later tested him for COVID-19 on March 12 and 14, and the results just came out today”, Montales said.

The employee is the second worker from the Lower House’s Printing Office who was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

On March 16, a Printing Service employee died after testing positive for COVID-19 several days earlier.

Montales urged all House employees to comply with all safety protocols, community quarantine, and social distancing guidelines.

“We reiterate our request for everyone to stay calm. The spread of this disease can be controlled with everyone’s cooperation”, Montales said.

The House of Representatives had implemented a skeletal work force since March 13, a day after the community quarantine over NCR was announced.