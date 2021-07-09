Another 2M AstraZeneca doses arrive in PHL from COVAX Facility

Total AstraZeneca doses in PHL at over 5.7M doses, total COVID jab doses reach 20.6M

(Eagle News) – Over two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines arrived on Friday, July 9, from the COVAX Facility, bringing to over 5.7 million doses the total AstraZeneca vaccines that have been delivered to the country.

The flight that carried the 2,028,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrived at the NAIA Terminal 3 past 4 p.m.

The delivery was welcomed by Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., National Task Force against COVID-19 chief Implementer, Health Undersecretary. Ma. Carolina Vidal-Taino, UNICEF Representative to the Philippines Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, USAID Mission Director Sean Callahan, World Health Organization Representative to the Philippines Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, and Lotis Ramin, Country President of AstraZeneca Philippines.

This latest shipment brings to 20.6 million doses the total COVID-19 vaccines so far delivered to the country.

Of this number, 5,708,100 are AstraZeneca doses. This consists of the 1,124,100 doses donated by Japan and 4,585,000 doses that came from the COVAX Facility of the World Health Organization (WHO).

(Eagle News Service)