Año to PNP, barangay officials: Arrest individuals trying to destroy trains

(Eagle News)–Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has ordered the arrest of individuals who inflict damage on Philippine National Railways trains.

Año issued the order to Philippine National Police and barangay officials, following the spate of incidents that see some people throwing rocks at the trains, destroying windows.

He said the incidents were not isolated and were becoming common in Metro Manila.

“There are reports that these stone-throwers are young people who are doing it for sheer fun. May mga report naman na ito ay mga residente din ng komunidad. We will arrest whoever will be behind this stupid act,” he said.