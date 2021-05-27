Año says bgy chiefs in Caloocan and QC super spreader facing charges, warns other bgy execs

Says bgy. captain in Norzagaray Bulacan also in hot water for violating protocols, charging P20 per head entrance fee for Bakas River super spreader

(Eagle News) – Barangay officials in areas where there had been super spreader events have been already charged, according to Interior and Local government Secretary Eduardo Año. He also warned that barangay officials who cannot implement health protocols, particularly if the areas under their jurisdiction have been found to have super spreader events would face arrest as had been directed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

They are the barangay captain in Bgy. 171 in Caloocan City, Romeo Rivera, where at least 20 have tested positive for the super spreader swimming spree at the Gubat sa Ciudad resort, and barangay captain Sonny dela Cruz of Bgy. Nagkaisang Nayon in Novaliches, Quezon City where at least 54 of those who attended an improvised swimming pool party have tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview on the Eagle News Service program Balitalakayan on Thursday, May 27, Año said these officials had already been charged, while another local official, the barangay captain of the area covering Bakas River resort in Norzagaray, Bulacan, will also be charged for allowing the entrance of thousands of guests in the area.

“Yung barangay captain sa Caloocan, sa Gubat sa Ciudad, siya ay nakasuhan na rin. At ang barangay captain sa Nagkaisang Nayon sa Quezon City, ay kinasuhan na rin,” he said.

Año said that the barangay captain in Norzagaray, Bulacan, Marcial Lucas, who had even charged P20 per head for all those entering Bakas river, will likewise be facing charges. The river resort is located in Bgy. Matictic.

Año said that the case is now under investigation, and at least 75 had already been issued tickets.

“Kakasuhan natin ang barangay captain na siya pa ang nagsabi na maningil ng P20 bawat taong pupunta doon sa Bakas river,” the DILG chief said in the interview.

Initial investigation of the Philippine National Police regional office-3 (Central Luzon) “revealed that three entrances going to Bakas river were erected by the barangay under the guidance and clearance of Brgy Chairman, Marcial Lucas of Brgy. Matictic, Norzagaray, Bulacan with a Php20.00 fee per head.”

-Stricter implementation-

Ano said that the DILG will now be very strict as there are now orders for President Rodrigo Duterte to arrest even barangay officials who have been negligent in enforcing the law, particularly the minimum health protocols amid the pandemic.

“Kailangan natin mag-strikto, kailangan din nating hulihin ang mga lumalabag sa pantunuan ng health protocols,” he said.

The Department of Interior and Local Government is also investigating the incidence of the distribution of food packs, face masks and bottled water by Quezon City Franz Pumaren.

Ano said that when the police arrived at the food distribution scene, they were able to institute order in the event, implementing the social distancing protocol.

(Eagle News Service)