Año directs LGU execs, PNP to enforce limitation on mass gatherings

(Eagle News) — Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año directed all local government chief executives to strictly enforce the prohibition or limitation of mass gatherings under the different community quarantine classifications amid the continuing rise in COVID-19 infections in the country.

Año said that local officials who have failed on this would “face sanctions for dereliction of duty.”

The Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) directive came after President Rodrigo Duterte expressed concern about the convergence of people in various areas, and the failure to implement minimum health protocols such as social distancing and proper wearing of face masks.

“Maaaring administrative complaint or criminal case ang isampa laban sa pabayang LCEs. Hindi po gusto ng DILG na dumating sa puntong gawin ito kaya sana ipatupad nang maayos ng LGUs ang polisiya sa mass gatherings ayon sa quarantine classification sa kanilang lugar,” he said.

“Local government units (LGUs) have a critical role in enforcing mass gathering regulations as they are nearer to their constituencies compared to the national government. What LCEs can do is to adopt and implement guidelines and policies of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) as well as enact necessary local policies to support these regulations,” he said in a statement.

He also reminded all higher LGUs to exercise their power of supervision over their component LGUs. The LGU through its Sanggunian, at the instance of a concerned LCE, may hear any complaint for violation, misconduct, and/or dereliction of duty of lower LGU officials and impose sanctions as may be allowed by existing laws against an erring official.

Año issued DILG Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2021-050 reminding all LCEs that they will be sanctioned if found violating any of the prohibitions contained under the IATF Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines with Amendments as of April 15, 2021. These guidelines also provide for the prohibitions and limitations on public and mass gatherings.

“Any violation of the prohibitions in the Omnibus Guidelines shall constitute non-cooperation of the person or entities which is punishable under Section 9 paragraph (d) or (e) of Republic Act No. 11332 and its Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR),” a release from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said.

-PNP directed to assist LGUs-

The DILG chief also directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to strictly enforce all applicable guidelines and policies of the IATF especially on the prohibition on mass gatherings.

“The PNP should assist LGUs in the enforcement of all policies, laws both national and local, relative to the curtailment of the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

-Citizens urged to file complaints-

Meanwhile, DILG Spokesperson and Undersecretary Jonathan E. Malaya urged citizens to file complaints to their local DILG Regional Offices (ROs) regarding the failure of their LCEs to implement mass gathering regulations. Reporting may be done by emailing or calling the nearest DILG Regional Office or field office or the DILG Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at [email protected] and telephone number (02) 8876-3454 local 881 to 884.

“Don’t hesitate to lodge your complaints through your local DILG ROs so that appropriate actions may be taken upon verification,” he added.

Gatherings for the provision of government services and authorized humanitarian activities are allowed in all areas under Enhanced Community Quaranting, Modified ECQ (NECQ), General Community Quarantine (GCQ), and Modified GCQ (MGCQ).

-DILG lists limitations on gatherings-

But gatherings outside residences and gatherings at residences are prohibited in areas under ECQ, MECQ, and GCQ, but allowed up to 50% of seating or venue capacity for areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), the DILG said.

The DILG said “religious gatherings under ECQ are prohibited but religious ministers and their assistants may conduct religious services through online video recording and transmission.”

“Under MECQ, religious gatherings are allowed up to 10% but may be increased to 30% of seating capacity, subject to LGU regulations. Under GCQ, it is allowed up to 30% but may be increased to 50% of seating capacity, subject to LGU regulations. In areas under MGCQ, it is allowed up to 50% of seating capacity, limited to religious worship or service and subject to LGU regulations.”

It said gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment, and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 are allowed, but only limited to family members in both ECQ and MECQ areas. “In areas under GCQ, it is allowed up to 30% of venue capacity, but may be increased to 50% by LGU. Under MGCQ, it is allowed up to 50% of seating or venue capacity.”

“Mass gatherings such as movie screenings, concerts, sporting events, entertainment activities, and work conferences are prohibited in areas under ECQ, MECQ, and GCQ. However, in areas under MGCQ it is allowed up to 50% of seating or venue capacity in compliance with ventilation standards set by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE),” the DILG added.

Duterte had earlier reminded the people to follow minimum health protocols, including the restrictions on mass gatherings. He also directed the DILG to enforce the law.

“Ngayon ang gawin ko ganito, I will hold responsible and I will direct the secretary of the Local Government, DILG, to hold the mayors and responsible for these kind of events happening in their places. It is a violation of the law and if you do not enforce the law, there is a dereliction of duty which is punishable under the Revised Penal Code. So the DILG can proceed against you for not doing your duty as mayor or as a barangay captain, but not so much about the mayor. Nandiyan lang ‘yan kasi nandiyan na ‘yong liability,” the President said.