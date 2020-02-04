Angara files bill seeking to increase bed capacity of East Ave. Medical Center

(Eagle News) — Senator Sonny Angara has filed a bill seeking to increase the bed capacity of the East Avenue Medical Center from the current 600 to 1,000.

In filing Senate Bill 1291, Angara noted that the last time the EAMC was able to increase its bed capacity was in 1997 when Congress passed Republic Act 8345.

RA 8345 added 250 beds to the hospital’s then 350-bed capacity.

“As the EAMC continuously provides quality health service for over 50 years to marginalized patients, it is only proper that the hospital be given support through a legislation that would increase their bed capacity to 1,000 to reinforce the center’s capabilities for the benefit of even more Filipinos,” Angara said.

The bill also calls for the upgrading of the existing facilities, professional health care services and health human resource of the EAMC.

According to Angara’s bill, the Secretary of Health will include the funding required for the increase in EAMC’s bed capacity, and the upgrading of the service facilities and professional health care services.

The additional bed capacity must be implemented within a year, should the law be enacted.