Amid viral video on “lugaw” delivery, PNP stresses all food items are essential goods

PNP spokesperson says food delivery should not be hampered

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police said that food deliveries should not be hampered or barred in the areas under Emergency Community Quarantine (ECQ) amid a viral video that showed a motorcyle delivery man about to deliver “lugaw” or rice porridge being stopped by a barangay official in Bulacan.

The PNP stressed that the delivery of “lugaw” and other food items as well as essential goods is not covered by ECQ restrictions.

PNP Spokesperson, PBGen. Ildebrandi Usana, said there is no reason for such deliveries to be barred by local officials. Those involved in the delivery of such goods should also not be punished or threatened with a violation ticket for doing their job. They are among the frontliners allowed to go around the so-called NCR plus bubble of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

“This is in response to a query on whether lugaw is an essential food or not. The position of the PNP is that any kind of food that is legitimately delivered upon orders by residents during the period of ECQ in the NCR bubble is considered as part of essential goods. This is contrary to an act of a barangay tanod from one locality which became viral in social media holding back a delivery service driver for alleged violation of essential goods and services,” the PNP spokesperson said in a statement.

“We say again, unless for any other reason in violation of law, the delivery of food to a requesting party on quarantine at their residence is essential and must not be subject of issuance of lgu-sanctioned ticket done within the ncr bubble. For any complaint by the aggrieved person, pls seek assistance from the nearest police station for appropriate action,” he said.

The now viral video in social media showed a Grab delivery rider being stopped by a female barangay tanod in San Jose Del Monte Bulacan who even gave a lecture on what is considered essential and non-essential goods during the ECQ.

The barangay tanod even dared the delivery man to take a video of her as she lectures him that “lugaw” is not part of essential goods allowed during ECQ, claiming one can live without lugaw (porridge).

“So dito naman, sa private establishments, essential goods and services, essential po ba si lugaw? Hindi, kasi mabubuhay ang tao nang walang lugaw. Ang essential, tubig, gatas, grocery,” she told the Grab delivery man.

When the Grab delivery man said that what he was delivering was food which was part of essential goods as contained in the IATF resolution, the barangay tanod warned that she, along with an alleged policeman who was with her, will issue a violation ticket to the Grab food delivery worker.

The barangay tanod also warned the delivery man that the lugaw establishment in the said barangay could be closed for allegedly violating ECQ protocols.

(Eagle News Service)