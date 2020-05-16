Ambo weakens into a tropical depression, slows down over Luzon strait; to exit PHL on Monday

(Eagle News) — Ambo has weakened into a tropical depression and has slowed down while over the Luzon Strait, and is expected to leave the country by Monday afternoon, May 18.

At 10 p.m. Saturday, May 16, the center of Tropical Depression “AMBO” was estimated based on all available data at 95 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (19.4 °N, 120.6 °E ).

It is moving Northeast at 10 kilometers oer hour with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

As of PAGASA’s 11 p.m. bulletin, only tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 remains in effect in the country, hoisted over the extreme northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Pagudpud), the extreme northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria), Babuyan Islands, and Batanes.

Within the xext 24 hours, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are forecast over Ilocos Norte, the northern portion of Apayao, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, Babuyan Islands, Batanes, the eastern portion of Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora.

“Residents in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the local rainfall or thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warnings from PAGASA Regional Services Divisions (PRSD). Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur in highly to very highly susceptible areas during heavy or prolonged rainfall,” PAGASA said.

Sea travel is risky especially for small seacrafts over the seaboards of areas under the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1, it noted.

“AMBO” is likely to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday (18 May) afternoon, PAGASA added.