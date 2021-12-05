Almost 10M jabbed in first “Bayanihan Bakunahan”; PHL 4th with most vaccinated worldwide last Nov. 29

Over 9.9 million vaccinated in first five days of national vaccination campaign from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3

(Eagle News) – The Philippines was able to vaccinate almost 10 million in the five days of extended national vaccination campaign, Bayanihan, Bakunahan, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the numbers vaccinated from November 29 to December 3 reached more than 9.9 million.

The Department of Health said the five days of the national vaccination campaign had been a “huge success.”

“Actually, ito pong ginawa nating national vaccination days was a huge success. We were targeting 9 million individual to be vaccinated,” Vergeire said on Saturday.

“Ang tally po natin is 9.9 million – 9,937,827 ang nabakunahan mula Lunes hanggang Biyernes.”

In the first three days of the Bayanihan, Bakunahan – from November 29 to December 1 – more than 8 million Filipinos had been vaccinated, according to Malacanang.

Because of this, the Philippines achieved the milestone of being the country with the “fourth highest single-day jabs administered in the world.” This was for the November 29 output of over 2.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered that day.

“Iyong una pong tatlong araw naka 8.01 million po tayo na nabakunahan but we did extension. Ito pong dalawang araw na extension po natin, nakapagdagdag po tayo ng 1.9 million na pagbabakuna pa. So, the total is 9.9 million and mayroon po tayong highest jabs for a day that was 2.82 million jabs,” Vergeire explained in a Laging Handa press briefing.

The Bayanihan Bakunahan output of 2.7 million last November 29 also put the PHL on the top 4th spot among countries with the highest number of jabs in a single day.

“Suma total nasa mahigit 8.01-M ang total vaccines administered sa tatlong araw o katumbas sa 89.06 percent ng ating committed target,” said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei Nograles in a press briefing on December 3, 2021.

-2 milestones achieved with “Bayanihan, Bakunahan”-

The Palace official said two important vaccination milestones were achieved during the three-day national vaccination campaign. “First, we are the fourth highest single-day jabs administered in the world. Hindi lang po 2.7 million, yan po ay 2.8 million sa isang araw. Second, we are number one in terms of 7-day moving average jabs per 100 people per day across countries with a population of 100 million or greater,” Nograles said.

Of the 8.01 million vaccines administered from November 29, 2021 to December 1, 2021 vaccination campaign, 2.7 million individuals were vaccinated on day one, 2.4 million on day two, and 2.8 million on day three, according to the National Vaccination Operations Center.

To put things in perspective, Secretary Nograles said that for the National Vaccination Days, every vaccination center is open for around 12 hours, in average.

“If that is the case, 8.01 million people vaccinated over the course of 36 hours is approximately 222,500 Filipinos vaccinated per hour, or 3,708 people vaccinated per minute, or something like 62 Filipinos vaccinated per second. Sixty-two Filipinos per second. Yan po ang nagawa nitong National Vaccination Days,” Nograles stressed.

The next round of “Bayanihan. Bakunahahan” is set on December 15 to 17, 2021.

(Eagle News Service)