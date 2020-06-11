Almost 10-M students have enrolled for “blended learning” in public schools says DepEd as it pushes Aug. 24 school opening

DepEd training teachers for new way of online teaching

(Eagle News) — Almost 10 million students have now enrolled in public schools to avail of the multiple learning modalities prepared by the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Education.

During the hearing at the Senate Committee on Basic Education on Thursday, June 11, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said that since the start of enrollment, the number of enrollees have reached 9,961,396.

This already represented more than 32.26 percent of the projected enrollment for year 2020.

Briones said that Region 4-A or the CALABARZON region has the highest number of enrollees so far with 1,662,239 enrollees, followed by Metro Manila with 1.4 million, and Region 3 or Central Luzon with 1.1 million.

The Education secretary said this is already very encouraging.

“Each learner who is enrolled has a permanent number,” she said so that DepEd can track the student even if the student changes schools.

Briones said that they will expand existing approaches, and that TV, radio, online and other alternatives to face to face teaching will be used.

-Transition to new normal of education-

She said that while they are still shifting or transitioning to the new normal for education, the learning program for students shall continue.

Briones said that DepEd is talking with major communications groups for the free use of their services for online learning.

She said that television stations are also requred to have around 15 percent of their air time for programs for children, and they are looking into this so it could be used for basic education.

“We are already receiving offers, and also from private sector communication giants,” she said.

Briones also said that many municipalities have their own radio stations. Radio is another venue which the DepEd is looking into as part of the “blended learning process.”

She also acknowledged efforts of local government units to provide gadgets such as tablets, laptops and other computers for students and teachers.

-Teachers to be equipped with computers-

Briones said that DepEd will be equipping public school teachers with the necessary computers for their use in this new approach of blended learning, and that they are now training public school teachers for this new way of teaching thru online means.

But she stressed that the DepEd is now “all systems go for the August 24” opening of classes at this time.

“We are going all out. We are reporting to the President as to the status,” Briones added.

The DepEd enrollment will last until June 30.

(Eagle News Service)