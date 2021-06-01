Allowed capacity for religious services in NCR plus areas, from 30 percent to 50 percent – Palace

Roque also details allowed capacity for other activities under a “GCQ with restrictions” protocol

(Eagle News) – The allowed capacity for religious services in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be 30 percent, and can be increased to 50 percent of a venue’s seating capacity upon the discretion of the local government units (LGUs).

This was according to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque who gave additional details regarding the restrictions imposed in the so-called “NCR plus areas” placed under “General Community Quarantine with restrictions” from June 1 to 15.

For religious services, Roque said that a minimum of 30 percent capacity is allowed, “with LGUs having the option to increase the capacity up to 50 percent.”

Venues for meetings and conferences are allowed up to 30 percent venue capacity in areas under GCQ with restrictions. In areas under the regular GCQ, up to 50 percent venue capacity is allowed.

For personal care services, up to 40 percent is allowed in GCQ with restrictions, and up to 50 percent in areas under regular GCQ.

For outdoor tourist attraction, a 30 percent capacity is allowed for areas under GCQ with restrictions, while a similar capacity is allowed for indoor dining. For ordinary GCQ, indoor dining is allowed up to 50 percent capacity, and the same limit also applies for outdoor tourist attractions.

(Eagle News Service)