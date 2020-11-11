All NAIA flight operations suspended until 6 a.m. of Thursday, Nov. 12: MIAA

(Eagle News)–The Manila International Airport Authority has suspended flight operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport due to Typhoon “Ulysses.”

In making the suspension that is in effect until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, MIAA noted typhoon forecasts the typhoon would be strongly felt in Metro Manila by 2 a.m., with strong winds “that would endanger flight movements.”

MIAA said the suspension was in consultation with the Airline Operators Council (AOC), the Air Carriers Association of the Philippines (ACAP), PAGASA NAIA station and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Jim Sydiongco.

MIAA general manager Ed Monreal advised passengers to coordinate with their airlines for flight updates.

Airlines were also told to make sure that their customer service hotlines were ready to take in the expected surge of calls from passengers.

Air Asia has evacuated some of their planes out of Manila while Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific employed ballasting of their fleet to ensure their stability while on ground, MIAA said.

Philippine Airlines, for its part, issued several flight cancellations.

All Nippon Airways and United Airlines have also cancelled some flights.

For round-the-clock preparedness, MIAA said all Emergency Response Teams (ERTs) in the Terminals have been activated.

“To assist airlines in reaching out to their passengers, the MIAA will share airline announcements in the MIAA official Facebook Page and Twitter account @MIAAGovPh,” MIAA said.

For updates on flight operations and other inquires, the MIAA 24-hour hotlines are:

Voice Hotline – 8877-1111 (Direct)

8877-1109 local 3080 / 3081

Text Hotline – 09178396242 (Globe)

09189186242 (Smart)

Flight information : 8877-1109

Terminal 1 : local 2473

Terminal 2 : local 2475

Terminal 3: local 2474/2476