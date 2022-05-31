All 22 bodies retrieved from Nepal plane crash

POKHARA, Nepal (AFP) — Nepali rescuers have retrieved the bodies of all 22 people on board a plane that crashed in the Himalayas, authorities said Tuesday.

“All bodies have now been found,” Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Deo Chandra Lal Karn told AFP. “Processes will take place to identify the bodies.”

Air traffic control lost contact with the Twin Otter plane operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air shortly after it took off from Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday morning headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.

The wreckage was found a day later strewn across a mountainside at around 14,500 feet (4,420 metres). All but one of the bodies were later recovered.

Four Indians and two Germans were onboard the twin-prop aircraft, along with 16 Nepalis.



