KABUL, Oct 11, 2023 (AFP) – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said, hitting an area where more than 2,000 people were killed after a similar tremor on the weekend.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth at around 05:10 am local time (00:40 GMT), with its epicentre about 29 kilometres north of the city of Herat, the USGS said.