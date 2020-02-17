Alert level 2 still hoisted over Taal

(Eagle News)–An alert level 2 remains hoisted over Taal, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Monday, Feb. 17.

PHIVOLCS said this was after activity in the main crater in the past 24 hours has been characterized by weak emission of steam-laden plumes rising 100 to 200 meters high.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 58 tons per day on February 16.

PHIVOLCS said the Taal Volcano Network recorded 65 volcanic earthquakes that are “associated with rock fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

At alert level 2, PHIVOLCS said “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, ashfall and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within Taal Volcano Island (TVI) and along its coast.”

. PHIVOLCS recommended that entry into TVI and Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone be strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to assess previously evacuated areas within the seven-kilometer radius for damages, while the public was advised to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall and minor earthquakes.”

Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano, PHIVOLCS said.