Albay province, Zamboanga City recommended for inclusion in ECQ areas, says Roque

(Eagle News) – The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has recommended the inclusion of the province of Albay and Zamboanga City in the areas under enhanced community quarantine.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the IATF had already forwarded this recommendation to President Rodrigo Duterte, and that they are just waiting for the President’s decision on this.

The local officials of Albay and Zamboanga City have earlier asked for an ECQ in their areas because of the high incidence of COVID-19 there.

Areas presently under ECQ are the following: National Capital Region; Region 3 (Central Luzon) except Aurora; Region 4-A (Calabarzon); Pangasinan; Benguet; Iloilo province including Iloilo City; Cebu province including Cebu City; City of Bacolod; City of Davao.

Roque said that in the latest IATF meeting, the members recommended the “inclusion” of Zamboanga City and the province of Albay.

“Sa kahulihulihang pagpupulong ng IATF nagkaroon ng rekomendasyon na isama ang probinsya ng Albay at Zamboanga City sa mga lugar na mananatili sa ECQ,” he said.

