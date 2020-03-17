Airlines cancel domestic, international flights due to Luzon-wide quarantine

(Eagle News) – Philippine Airlines, AirAsia Philippines, and Cebu Pacific have cancelled domestic and international flights until April in view of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

In an advisory, PAL said that all of its domestic flights will be cancelled starting March 17 until April 12, 2020, while international flights will continue until midnight of March 19, 2020.

“We will announce in due course the status of our international flights from March 20 up to April 12, as we are presently coordinating with government authorities on the relevant implementing details,” the PAL advisory said.

PAL’s ticketing offices will also be closed in accordance with quarantine measures, except for the Manila Airport Ticket Office at the NAIA Terminal 2, which will remain open daily from 2:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

PAL said that it is presently coordinating with government authorities in a bid to decide the status of its international flights from March 20 to April 12, and urged its customers to defer rebooking requests until after April 12.

“[W]e ask you bear with us as we deal with the challenge of handling an unprecedented number of cancelled flights over this quarantine period”, the advisory said.

Meanwhile, AirAsia also cancelled all domestic flights to and from NAIA and Clark International Airport, effective today until April 14, 2020.

International flights for both airports will also be cancelled from March 20 to April 14.

“AirAsia’s domestic and international flights from its other hubs in the Philippines–Cebu and Kalibo–have similarly been cancelled, dates of which follow directives of respective local government units”, the AirAsia advisory added.

It also gave assurances that provisions are being made for guests affected by the flight cancellations and travel restrictions, including refunds, flight rebooking, and credit accounts.

Cebu Pacific, on the other hand, announced that all Cebu Pacific and CEBGO flights will be cancelled from March 19 until April 14, 2020.

“The last day of operations prior to our temporary suspension of flights will be on March 18, 2020”, Cebu Pacific said in an advisory.

Likewise, all Cebu Pacific ticket offices will be closed from March 19 to April 14, 2020.

(Eagle News Service)