AirAsia to resume flights between PHL, Taiwan this week

(Eagle News)–AirAsia on Monday, Feb. 17, said it would resume its flights to Taiwan this week.

In an advisory, AirAsia said flights from Manila to Taiwan will resume on Thursday, February 20.

Those from Cebu and Clark to Taiwan, on the other hand, will resume on March 1, while those from Kalibo to Taipei on March 30.

AirAsia made the announcement after the government announced the lifting of the Taiwan travel ban amid the threat of a novel coronavirus.

The lifting was due to the good efforts being exerted by Taiwan to contain the virus, the Palace said.