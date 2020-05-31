AirAsia to resume domestic flight ops on June 3

(Eagle News)–AirAsia will resume domestic flight operations on June 3.

The airline made the announcement as Metro Manila transitions into a general community quarantine area on Monday.

AirAsia said international flights will resume on July 1.

“Select flights are open for booking via the airasia.com website and our mobile app. Guests may use their credit accounts to redeem these flights. Additional routes and flight schedules will be on the AirAsia website and mobile app, subject to approval from the authorities,” AirAsia said.