AirAsia releases updated list of international, domestic flights for August

(Eagle News)–AirAsia has released its updated list of international and domestic flights for August.

The budget carrier made the update as Metro Manila reverted to a modified enhanced community quarantine on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Under the MECQ, flights are limited.

Below is the updated list:

Domestic

Z2 480: Clark – Davao – Clark; Starting August 1, Saturdays only

Z2 481: Clark – Davao – Clark; Starting August 17, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays only

Z2 775/522: Cebu – Davao – Cebu; Starting August 6, Thursdays only

Z2 521 / 522: Cebu – Davao – Cebu; Starting August 18, Tuesdays and Saturdays only

Z2 775 / 776/ 522: Manila – Cebu – Manila; Daily starting August 19

Z2 613/ 614: Manila – Davao – Manila; Daily starting August 19

Z2 322 / 323: Manila – Tacloban – Manila; Daily starting August 19

Z2 691 / 692: Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila; Daily starting August 19

Z2 605 / 606: Manila – Bacolod – Manila; Daily starting August 19

Z2 225/226: Manila – Caticlan – Manila; Starting August 19, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays only

Z2 711/712: Manila – Kalibo – Manila; Starting August 20, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays only

Z2 426 / 427: Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila; Starting August 21, Fridays and Sundays only

Z2 309 / 310: Manila – Iloilo – Manila; Starting August 21, Fridays only

Z2 310: Iloilo – Manila; Starting August 23, Sundays only

International

Z2 942: Manila: Kuala Lumpur – Manila; Starting August 4, Tuesdays only

Z2 943: Manila: Kuala Lumpur – Manila; Starting August 12, Wednesdays only

Z2 287 / 288: Manila – Don Mueang (Bangkok) – Manila; Starting August 3, Mondays only

According to AirAsia, those with existing flights departing from March 23 to August 31 which were cancelled by the airline can  choose between a credit account with a 2-year validity period or unlimited flight changes until October 31.

“Refunds are also available to those whose flights were cancelled due to the recent MECQ decision of the government,” AirAsia said.