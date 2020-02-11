AirAsia cancels flights between PHL, Taiwan

(Eagle News) — AirAsia on Tuesday, Feb. 11, announced the cancellation of its flights between the Philippines and Taiwan.

The airline said the cancellation of its flights to and from Kaohsiung and Taipei was “in compliance with the government’s directive imposing travel restrictions” as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

The initial government ban included only mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

AirAsia said it “is making provisions for guests affected by the flight cancellations, travel restrictions imposed by various governments or guests with bookings to and from all destinations in mainland China and (special administrative regions) who wish to change their travel plans..”

Those affected, AirAsia said, can have their flights moved, their AirAsia BIG Loyalty accounts credited for future travel, or can be refunded.