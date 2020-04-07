AirAsia cancels domestic, international flights until April 30

(Eagle News) — Budget carrier AirAsia is canceling all its international and domestic flights until April 30.

According to AirAsia, all affected passengers “will be promptly notified via email or SMS.”

The airline also encouraged guests to update their contact details using the “My Bookings” feature on airasia.com to ensure that they receive timely notifications.

Guests with existing flight bookings made on or before March 22 with a departure date until May 31 will be able to select from several options for future travel available on the airline website.

“AirAsia is making provisions for guests affected by the flight cancellations and travel restrictions following the Philippine government’s latest directive,” the budget carrier said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has extended the ECQ in Luzon, which was supposed to last until April 13, to April 30.