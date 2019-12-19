Agri chief Dar vows to establish a “food secure” PHL after CA confirmation

(Eagle News) — Agriculture Secretary Dr. William Dar vowed to lead the country’s agriculture sector towards “sustainable food security and prosperous rural communities” after he was confirmed as secretary of the Department of Agriculture by the Commission on Appointments.

“Our goal is two-fold. First, we aim to establish a food-secure Philippines where food is plentiful at competitive prices for consumers in the domestic front. Second, we want to assure our farmers and fishermen greater earnings by making them net exporters of food,” Dar said.

He said that he is confident that he could transform the current development system to make farmers and fishers better equipped, prepared, and free to prosper against tougher odds and greater global competition.

“All Filipinos have my unwavering commitment to continue ushering our agriculture sector towards a food-secure nation with prosperous farmers and fisherfolk,” Dar said.

The DA chief previously served as Director General of ICRISAT, or the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) is an international organization which conducts agricultural research for rural development, in 1999.

He was also conferred with MS Swaminathan Award for leadership in agriculture in June 2013.

Dar also served as agriculture chief from July 1998 to May 1999 during the time of then President Joseph Estrada.

He also served as Presidential Advisor on Food Security (1999) and Executive Director, National Agricultural and Fishery Council (1998).

“And now that I have returned to the DA, I vow to steer the Philippine agricultural sector towards increased farm productivity and incomes through a servant leadership that inspires and cascades down to every level of management in the DA and inspires the leadership of the LGUs and other groups of agricultural stakeholders,” he said.

Dar has been acting agriculture chief since August this year. He introduced the New Thinking for Agriculture as a development framework built on paradigms for agro-industrialization, sustainability, and climate resiliency to respond to the agri sector woes.

Immediately upon assumption of office, Dar faced challenges on the implementation of the Rice Tariffication Law and the falling palay prices, the spread of African Swine Fever, among other threats to food production the country. In his first 100 days in office, the agri-fishery sector recorded a 2.87 percent growth in performance for the third quarter of the year.

Dar faced a 14-member CA panel Tuesday, December 17, which recommended his confirmation after almost three hours of discussion. The panel was chaired by Rep. Florencio Noel of AN-WARAY Partylist. (with a DA release)