Agreement reached on transfer of oil from abandoned tanker off Yemen: UN

(FILES) This file handout satellite image obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies on July 19, 2020 shows a close up view of the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 about six kilometres (4 miles) off Yemen’s western port of Hodeida. – The fuel tanker, stranded out at sea off the coast of war-torn Yemen with a load of 1.1 million barrels of crude on board, poses a “grave threat” to millions of the impoverished country’s residents, potentially exacerbating its humanitarian crisis, Greenpeace warned. (Photo by Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies / AFP)

UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) – An ‘agreement in principle’ has been reached to transfer the toxic cargo from a rusting oil tanker abandoned off the coast of war-torn Yemen to another ship, the UN said Tuesday.

Experts warn of the risk of a major environmental disaster posed by the 45-year-old FSO Safer, moored since 2015 off Yemen’s western port of Hodeida.

An oil spill could destroy ecosystems in the Red Sea, shut down the vital port and expose millions of people to high levels of pollution, according to independent studies.

“I am pleased to report recent progress in efforts to resolve the Safer tanker issue, including an agreement in principle to a UN-coordinated proposal to shift the oil to another ship,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN’s deputy chief for humanitarian affairs.

He gave no further details about the operation or when the transfer might take place.

Ten days ago the UN indicated that positive discussions between Yemeni government officials and Houthi rebels had seen both sides keen to find an emergency solution to avoid a catastrophic spill.

According to environmental group Greenpeace an oil spill would prevent access to Yemen’s main ports of Hodeida and Salif, affecting food aid supplies for up to 8.4 million people.

Coastal countries including Djibouti, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia could also be affected, in addition to commercial maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

This handout satellite image obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies on July 19, 2020 shows an overview of the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 off the port of Ras Isa. – The United Nations held an unusual session July 15, 2020 to express fears of “catastrophe” if a decaying oil tanker abandoned off Yemen’s coast with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board ruptures into the Red Sea. A breach of the 45-year-old FSO Safer, anchored off the port of Hodeida, would have disastrous results for marine life and tens of thousands of impoverished people who depend on fishing for their livelihood. The UN Security Council said it had sent details of a plan for an inspection team to conduct light repairs and determine the next steps to the Iran-backed Huthi rebels, who control Hodeida, on Tuesday. (Photo by Handout / Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies / AFP)

Inspection of the deteriorating ship has dragged on for years with UN requests for access repeatedly delayed over disagreements with the Huthi rebel movement, which controls much of the north including Hodeida and Salif ports.

Yemen’s civil war has been a catastrophe for millions of its citizens, dubbed by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN, the war has claimed some 377,000 lives due to both fighting and lack of potable water, hunger and disease.

