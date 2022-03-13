Aftershocks expected in 6.4 magnitude quake off Lubang, Occidental Mindoro, says Phivolcs

(Eagle News) — Aftershocks are expected following the 6.4 magnitude quake in waters off Lubang, Occidental Mindoro which was felt in various parts of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon on Monday, March 14, 2022.

This was according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in a bulletin on the 6.4 magnitude quake which occurred at a fairly shallow depth of 29 kilometers.

The tectonic quake struck at 5:05 a.m. Monday, March 14, with the epicenter located 110 kilometers northwest of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro.

It was felt at intensity 3 in Quezon City, Taguig City, Mandaluyong City, Makati City; and at intensity 2 in Talisay, Batangas.

The following were its instrumental intensities, according to Phivolcs:

Intensity III – Calumpit, Bulacan; Guagua, Pampanga; City of Olongapo; Carmona, and City of Tagaytay, Cavite; City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity II – City of Las Piñas; City of Marikina; City of Muntinlupa; Quezon City; City of Pasig; Baler, Aurora; City of Malolos, Marilao, Pandi, Plaridel, San

Ildefonso, and San Rafael, Bulacan; City of Gapan, and City of Palayan, Nueva Ecija; Iba, Zambales; Batangas City, and Talisay, Batangas; Dolores, and

Gumaca, Quezon; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro

Intensity I – City of Parañaque; Pateros; City of Dagupan; Doña Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan; City of Cabanatuan, and San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Magalang,

Pampanga; City of Tarlac, Tarlac; Los Baños, Laguna; Infanta, Lucban, Mauban, Mulanay, and Polillo, Quezon; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Roxas, Oriental

Mindoro; City of Puerto Princesa.

Phivolcs, in its 5:50 a.m. bulletin, said that it is not expecting any damages, but aftershocks are expected

