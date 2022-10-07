Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West ‘under review’

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 07, 2022 shows
a file photo taken on October 11, 2018 of Kanye West in Washington, DC and
a file photo taken on April 21, 2022 showing the corporate logo of German sports equipment maker Adidas in Herzogenaurach, southern Germany. – German sportswear giant Adidas on October 7, 2022 said it was reconsidering its partnership with Kanye West after the US rap star publicly criticised the brand.
“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” the company said in a statement. (Photo by SAUL LOEB and Christof STACHE / AFP)

Berlin, Germany | AFP |

German sportswear giant Adidas put its partnership with Kanye West under review Friday after the US rap star triggered a furore by wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

“We have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” the company said in a statement.

The artist now known as Ye had been widely criticised over the T-shirt, which he wore and was also shown as part of his collection in Paris earlier this week.

Asked why he wore it, he said in a Fox News interview Thursday: “I do certain things from a feeling, I like, just channel the energy, it just feels right.”

West had also criticised Adidas in recent weeks after becoming disgruntled with the company’s approach to his products.

In an Instagram message cited by US media outlets, West accused Adidas of arranging marketing events and bringing back older styles without his approval.

The rapper was associated with Nike for years but broke away in 2013, lending his name to Adidas as they launched their first Yeezy shoe together in 2015 — a partnership that went on to make him a billionaire.

The company did not mention the T-shirt controversy in its statement, but said its partnership with the rapper had been “one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history”.

West and retail brand Gap announced an end to a partnership last month, with the artist saying he had plans to open his own stores.

© Agence France-Presse