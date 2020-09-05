Additional death among police personnel brings COVID-19 PNP death toll to 16

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported an additional COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 16.

The PNP said the data was as of Saturday night.

Seventy-three additional COVID-19 cases also brought the total to 4,403.

Recoveries rose to 3057, including the 56 additional ones.

Suspect cases were at 3067, and probable ones at 757.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police continue to man quarantine checkpoints even as Metro Manila remained as a GCQ area, where there is an easing of restrictions.

Metro Manila is expected to remain as a GCQ area until the end of the month.