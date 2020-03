(Eagle News)–The Asian Development Bank on Thursday, March 12, ordered its staff to work from home after a visitor tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The ADB said its facility in Ortigas Center, Pasig City will be closed from March 12 to undertake cleaning and disinfecting.

“Bank operations will continue,” it said.

ADB said its management will decide in the coming days on when to reopen.

The Philippines has so far recorded over 40 COVID-19 cases.