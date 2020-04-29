Adapting to “new normal”: SC dispenses with viewing of Bar results in P. Faura, lowers passing rate for 2019 Bar

(Eagle News) – For the first time, the results of the bar examinations were released with none of the usual crowds awaiting the release of test results at the Supreme Court grounds in Padre Faura in Manila.

The test results were released on Wednesday, April 29, only through online means at the Supreme Court website and social media without the usual fanfare and excited crowds in Manila.

Out of the 7,685 candidates who completed the bar examinations, 2,103 examinees or 27.36 percent passed, said Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas Bernabe, the chair of the Committee on the 2019 Bar Examinations.

The figure and percentage are higher than the 22.07% (1,800 out of 8,158) examinees who passed the 2018 Bar Examinations.

-Passing rate lowered from 75% to 74%-

Bernabe said that the passing rate was lowered from the previous 75 percent to 74 percent in view of the need for more technologically adept lawyers during these times.

“In arriving at this result, the court en banc decided to lower the passing rate from 75 percent to 74 percent in light of among other considerations the need for younger and technologically more adept lawwyers to help different fronts of society as we meet the peculiar challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and transition to the new normal,” she said in a video announcement at the SC website.

“In keeping with the safety protocols instituted by the national government in response to the current public health emergency, the Supreme Court has decided to dispense with the usual viewing of the list of successful bar examinees at its Padre Faura compound in Ermita, Manila,” she explained.

“Instead the complete list will be made available on the official website of the Supreme Court,” she noted.

Justice Bernabe then congratulated the new lawyers, telling them to work on furthering “the ideals of justice and the rule of law” in these trying and challenging times.

“To all the bar passers, I extend to you my warmest caongratulations. Passing the bar is truly an extarodinary feat of which you should all be proud of,” she said.

“May we all keep safe and do our part as we overcome this health crisis together,” she added.

-UST-Legaspi law grad tops bar; female new lawyers dominate top 10-

Mae Diane M. Azores, a graduate of University of Santo Tomas-Legaspi (formerly Aquinas University) topped this year’s Bar Examinations with the highest over-all rating of 91.049%.

The top 10 was dominated by female new lawyers. There were seven female bar passers in the top 10, five of whom were in the top five.

The nine other top Bar Examinees are: (2nd)Princess Fatima Parahiman of the University of the East (89.5230%); (3rd) Myra M. Baranda, University of Santo Tomas-Legaspi (88.825%); (4th) Dawna Fya O. Bandiola, San Beda College-Alabang (88.3360%); (5th) Jocelyn B. Fabello, Palawan State University (88.2630%); (6th) Kenneth Glenn L. Manuel, University of Santo Tomas (88.1730%); (7th) Rhowee D. Buergo,Jose Rizal University (87.8710%); (8th) Anton Luis A. Avila, Saint Louis University (87.5820%); (9th) Jun Dexter H. Rojas, Polytechnic University of the Philippines (87.5765%); and (10th) Bebelan A. Madera,University of St. La Salle (87.3795%).

The 2019 Bar Examinations are the 118th held in the Philippines. The exams were held at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila and were administered by the OBC headed by then Bar Confidant (now retired) Atty. Cristina B. Layusa.

The complete list of successful examinees is posted and may be viewed at sc.judiciary.gov.ph, the official website of the Supreme Court of the Philippines, and its designated mirror sites.

(Eagle News Service)