Actress Sylvia Sanchez gives emotional salute to all frontliners saving patients’ lives amid pandemic

(Eagle News) — Actress Sylvia Sanchez thanked all the health care workers who helped save her life and that of her husband, Art Atayde.

Both have now tested negative for COVID-19.

The Philippine actress said the health care workers who took care of them, and those who saved hundreds of lives, continue to make sacrifices, risking their own lives to save COVID-19 patients.

“Tunay na kahanga-hanga po kayo (You are indeed admirable),” she said in a touching emotional video posted by her manager, Arnold Vegafria.

“Ginagawa nyo lahat mabuhay lang kaming mga pasyente nyo (You try your best so we, your patients, can live),” she said.

Sylvia recalled how the frontliners encouraged her to fight the virus while she was being treated in a hospital.

“Ginagampanan ninyo nang buong buo ang trabaho nyo nang nakangiti, at wala kayong ginawa kundi sabihan ako araw-araw ng ‘laban lang Sylvia, laban lang’. Kahanga-hanga kayo (You fulfill your work totally while smiling, and you tell me everyday, ‘Just fight Sylvia, fight.’ You are admirable),” she said.

“Sinasakripisyo ninyo ang buhay nyo para sa aming mga pasyente niyo. Kayo yung dapat hangaan naming lahat (You sacrifice your lives for us — your patients. You are the ones who should be applauded)”

“Maraming maraming maraming salamat sa inyong lahat na mga frontliners. Kita-kita po tayo sa finishl ine (Thank you, thank you so very much to all of the frontliners. Let’s see each other at the finish line),” the actress said as she gave an emotional salute to all health care workers.

On March 31, Sanchez said that she and husband Atayde had tested positive for COVID-19. On April 9, both tested negative for the virus.

