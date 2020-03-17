Actor Christopher de Leon says he has COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Actor Christopher de Leon on Tuesday, March 17, confirmed he has the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a social media post, the actor said that he did not have any travel history, nor did he have any contact with a person positive for COVID-19.

“However, due to the nature of my work in the entertainment business, I have interacted with many people. I therefore ask anyone who has come in contact me within the last week or two to observe stringent self-quarantine, observe for symptoms and follow the triage procedures published by the DOH, whether asymptomatic or not,” he said.

“Please cooperate with the authorities in their contact tracing efforts. My wife Sandy, daughter Mica & our kasambahay are in self quarantine at home,” he added.

The Department of Health has confirmed 187 COVID-19 cases. It was unclear if De Leon was among the 187.

Four of the cases have recovered so far.