‘Active shooter’ at Colorado grocery store: police

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Police responded to an active shooter at a grocery store in the western US state of Colorado on Monday, law enforcement in the city of Boulder said.

A law enforcement source told ABC News police had responded to a report of a person shot in the parking area of King Soopers and were subsequently fired at, but did not confirm early reports of multiple injuries.

“Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA,” he Boulder police department posted on Twitter.

Live-streamed video showed at least one person — a middle-aged man, shirtless and wearing shorts — being detained by police and led away from the store.

amz/ft

© Agence France-Presse

