Active COVID-19 cases in PHL top 50k as total cases breached 119k; most cases still mild – DOH

(Eagle News) – The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country surpassed 50,000 on Thursday, Aug. 6, as the total number of cases breached 119,000.

The Department of Health’s latest update showed that active virus cases reached 50,473 but 90.9 percent of these are only mild, while 7.8 percent are considered asymptomatic.

Total COVID-19 cases reached 119,460 with the addition of 3,561, which was roughly the same as Wednesday’s (Aug. 5) 3.462 cases.

As before, most of the active new cases added to the list came from Metro Manila at 2,041, followed by Laguna with 222 cases, Cebu with 221 cases, Cavite with 100 cases, and Rizal with 81 cases.

DOH said that severe cases only accounted for 0.8 percent of active cases, while critical cases reached 0.5 percent.

Recoveries added on Thursday, Aug. 6 were 569, bringing the total to 66,837. Deaths added were 28, but these occurred at various dates from May to August, all previously not reported. This brought the total COVID-19 fatalities to 2,150.

Most of the deaths added were from Metro Manila (11), followed by Central Visayas (9), Zamboanga Peninsula (2), Davao region (2), and one each from Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and CALABARZON, including one whose region was not known.

Hospital beds dedicated for COVID-19 in Metro Manila are still about 80 percent full: ICU beds at 79 percent occupancy; isolation beds at 77 percent occupancy; and ward beds at 86 percent.

Early Thursday, Aug. 6, the DOH inaugurated its “one hospital command” to decongest hospitals of mild and asymptomatic COVID cases.

