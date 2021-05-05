Active cases down to 5.8% as COVID recoveries continue surge at around 9k daily this May

COVID recoveries could breach 1M by Thursday, May 6, if trend continues

(Eagle News) – The percentage of active cases on Wednesday, May 5, went down to 5.8 percent, as active cases in the country continued to go down, while COVID-19 recoveries continued its daily log of around 9,000 since the start of May.

New cases recorded were 5,685, roughly the same as Tuesday’s count of 5,683. Total active cases reached 62,713. Of these active cases, 96.2 percent are mild or asymptomatic.

New recoveries for the day reached 8,961 bringing the percentage of recoveries to 92.5 percent. Total recoveries reached 993,042, and if the trend of huge numbers recovering continue, the total recoveries could breach 1 million by tomorrow, Thursday, May 6.

On May 1, COVID-19 recoveries for the day were reported at 10,809; on May 2, it was 9,072; on May 3, 9,214; and on May 4, Tuesday, new recoveries were reported at 9,028.

There were however more COVID-19 deaths reported on Wednesday, May 5, at 178, compared to Tuesday’s 97 (May 4) and Monday’s 94 (May 3).

The deaths reported today, May 5, were in fact the highest this month. On May 1, COVID-19 deaths were 120. In April, the last time that there was a death toll higher than this was on April 12, when reported deaths reached 204. The percentage of COVID-19 deaths compared to total cases on Wednesday was 1.66 percent.

The Department of Health said that total deaths reached 17,800 as of Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 cases so far, including recoveries, reached 1,073,555.

The continuing decline in new cases came about after two weeks of Enhanced Community Quarantine and almost three weeks of Modified ECQ (MECQ) in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal – the so called NCR plus areas where COVID-19 cases had the highest concentration.

(Eagle News Service)