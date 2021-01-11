International, North America

Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigns

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, resigned Monday amid rising worries over the possibility of more violence during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, a DHS official said.

“The acting secretary is stepping down effective 11:59 tonight,” the official told AFP.

He gave no reason for the resignation but said that Pete Gaynor, the administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would take over.

