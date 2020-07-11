ABS CBN actors, workers stage indignation rally during House voting on franchise rejection

(Eagle News) — ABS CBN workers and employees, including the network’s actors, staged an indignation rally on Friday, July 10, 2020 during the historic voting of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises that rejected the media network’s application for a new 25-year franchise.

Among those who also rallied with them were members of Gabriela, Bayan Muna and other sympathizers supporting the ABS CBN move for another franchise.

Ernie Lopez, one of the ABS CBN management officials at the rally, said that some employees would have to be let go with the House decision denying them a franchise, as this meant that it could not broadcast its programs anymore.

(Eagle News Service)