Abra, Baguio City, Bohol placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions from Sept. 24 to 30

Ilocos Norte under GCQ from MECQ

(Eagle News) — Abra, Baguio City and Bohol under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions starting today, Friday, Sept. 24 until the end of the month.

This was announced by Malacanang citing the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Abra and Baguio City were initially under GCQ while Bohol was initially under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

Ilocos Norte, on the other hand, shall be de-escalated from Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) to GCQ.

For the duration of GCQ with heightened restrictions in Abra, Baguio City and Bohol, indoor dine-in services may operate at 20 percent venue or seating capacity while al-fresco or outdoor dine-in services at 50% venue or seating capacity, Malacanang said in a release.

“Beauty salons, beauty parlors, barbershops, and nail spas may operate up to 30% venue or seating capacity,” it said.

“Outdoor tourist attractions, on the other hand, shall be allowed at 30 percent venue capacity with strict adherence to minimum public health standards.”

Malacanang said “business establishments with Safety Seal Certifications shall be allowed to operate at an additional 10% points beyond the prescribed on-site capacity or venue/seating capacity, whichever is applicable.”

“However, meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions events and social events in venue establishments shall not be allowed.”

-Religious gatherings up to 10 percent of venue, but LGU can raise capacity up to 30 percent-

In areas under GCQ with heightened restrictions, religious gatherings shall be allowed up to 10 percent of the venue capacity, but the local government unit (LGU) may increase this allowable venue capacity to 30 percent.

Gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 and for the cremains of the COVID-19 deceased shall be allowed but limited to immediate family members, the Palace said.

“Meanwhile, interzonal travel shall be allowed subject to restrictions of the local government unit of destination. Point-to-point travel to areas under GCQ and MGCQ shall be allowed without age restrictions subject to an RT-PCR test-before-travel requirement for those below 18 years old and above 65, and other protocols and restrictions as may be imposed by the DOT and the LGU of destination,” it said.

-Indoor sports venues, indoor tourist attractions not allowed to operate-

Businesses or venues which are not allowed to operate are “indoor sports courts and venues and indoor tourist attractions.”

In the case of specialized markets of the Department of Tourism (DOT), such as staycations without age restrictions, they shall be allowed at such capacities, protocols and restrictions, as may be imposed by the DOT.

