A1 TwentyFive Tour concert takes Manila on a nostalgic ride

The iconic British-Norwegian boy band A1 brought the house down with an energetic performance at the New Frontier Theatre in Manila. Fans were taken on a thrilling trip down memory lane, reliving the 90’s with the group’s best hits and heartfelt ballads.

The lads, Mark Read, Ben Adams, Christian Ingebrigtsen and Paul Marazzi, kicked off the night with a burst of energy that had the crowd on their feet from the very start. The New Frontier Theatre was filled with fans who couldn’t resist dancing and singing along as A1 belted out their greatest hits from the 90’s.

The nostalgia was palpable as the group performed classics like “Same Old Brand New,” “Summertime,” and “Ready or Not.” These timeless tracks transported the audience back to the days of boy bands and mixtapes, and the fans couldn’t get enough.

But it wasn’t just the upbeat hits that had the crowd enthralled. A1 also delved into their treasure trove of unforgettable love songs, including “Everytime,” “Forever in Love,” “Heaven by Your Side,” “Caught in the Middle,” “Like a Rose,” and “Walking in the Rain.” The heartfelt melodies and soulful lyrics had couples swaying to the music and fans reminiscing about the soundtrack to their own love stories. A1 also delighted the crowd with their latest single, “Call Me When You Land.”

Mark, Ben, Christian and Paul’s harmonious vocals and stage presence were as captivating as ever, proving that even after decades, they still have the power to make hearts flutter. The concert left no doubt that A1’s music has stood the test of time and continues to hold a special place in the hearts of their fans.

#A1TwentyFive #A1TwentyFiveTourManila @concertrepublic