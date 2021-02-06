A look at Navotas ice plant where ammonia leak occurred; 2 killed in accident

BFP, city officials still probing how leak occured, inspect ice plant

Eagle News Service reporter Mar Gabriel gives a view of the ice plant in Navotas City which is the site of the Feb. 3 ammonia leak accident that has killed two people.

The Burea of Fire Protection and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Navotas City inspected the site of the ammonia leat inside the T.P. Marcelo ice plant on Thursday morning, Feb. 4. They found busted tanks and walls destroyed as if by an explosion.

They are still probing what caused the leak that had hospitalized at least 96 individuals who had been exposed to the ammonia.

Two workers of the plant have already died. They are 44 year old Gilbert Tiangco who died at the Navotas City Hospital, and 54-year old electrician Joselito Jazareno whose remains were recovered on Thursday, Feb. 4 when authorities inspected the ice plant. The probers suspect that Jazareno was taking a bath inside the premises when the leak occured as he was found with just his underwear.

Three of those brought to the hospital are in serious condition at the Philippine General Hospital; two at the Tondo Hospital; and two more at the East Avenue Medical Center, as of Thursday.

The others brought to the hospital were already released. Residents were also allowed to go back to the area surrounding the plant as oxygen levels had already stabilized.

But City officials are still removing the remaining ammonia that had leaked into the canals.

Ammonia is a chemical generally used in agriculture, mining, refrigeration and other industries. It may enter the body through inhalation, ingestion, or skin and eye contact, according to the Department of Health.

The DOH has released an advisory on what to do in case of exposure to ammonia.

Prolonged exposure to the chemical may cause lung damage, bronchitis, pneumonia, asphyxiation or pxygen deficiency, or both.

(With a report from Mar Gabriel, Eagle News Service)