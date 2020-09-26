90 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Ninety additional police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the new recoveries, the tally is now at 4500.

Thirty-seven additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 5,705.

Of these, the PNP said 1188 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 17.

The police remain as one of the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they man quarantine checkpoints and ensure peace and order.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said policemen were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay for rendering services during the modified enhanced community quarantine and the enhanced community quarantine.