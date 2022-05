(Eagle News) — At least eight people died after a fire broke out in a residential area in Quezon City.

According to a report, the fatalities in the blaze that hit Barangay UP Campus included one elderly and a minor.

The six other fatalities were found in separate rooms.

The fire reached the second alarm.

It was declared under control at 6:35 a.m. and was put out around 7 a.m.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.