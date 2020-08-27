78 immigration personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Seventy-eight immigration personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said that of the 78, 29 have already recovered and one was admitted to the hospital.

He said 44 employees who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are currently housed in quarantine facilities while awaiting recovery or undergoing treatment.

Dr. Marites Ambray, bureau medical section chief, said another 76 employees were initially asked to undergo isolation and home quarantine after being identified as probable COVID-19 cases for having exposure to persons infected by the virus.

She said 58 of these suspected COVID-19 carriers have already been cleared and allowed to return to work while the 18 others are still under home quarantine.

“We are still fortunate that none of our workers have succumbed to this virus,” Morente said.

Recently, the bureau’s administrative division issued a directive on the mandatory wearing of face shields (aside from face masks) by all officials and employees when working.

The bureau said its main office in Intramuros, Manila has also been undergoing regular disinfection since July.

Walk-in clients are not allowed to prevent congestion in offices.