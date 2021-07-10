7,552 new recoveries bring total no. of those who beat COVID at 1.39M

5,675 new cases bring total active infections to less than 50k, or just 3.4 percent of total COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) – The Philippines recorded 5,675 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing to 1,467,119 the total confirmed cases recorded so far in the country since the pandemic began.

Of this number, only 3.4 percent are active cases, or a total of 49,968 which is one of the lowest percentages so far of active cases since last year.

New recoveries were higher at 7,552 bringing the total of those who survived and recovered from COVID-19 at 1,391,335. The percentage of recovered cases compared to the total COVID-19 cases is at a high of 94.8 percent. The highest recovery percentage recorded for July was 95 percent which was last July 7, according to data from the Department of Health (DOH).

New COVID deaths added were 96 bringing the total to 25,816 or 1.76 percent of total cases.

Of the active cases, most (94.4 percent) are either mild or asymptomatic.

The percentage of active cases since the start of July remained to hover at the low 3 percent level. The last time that the country had a 4 percent rate of active cases was on June 25.

