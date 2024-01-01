Tsunami warning after M7.5 quake in central Japan: agencies

A powerful 7.5 earthquake hit central Japan on Monday, the USGS said, prompting Japanese officials to issue a tsunami warning and urge people in the area to move to higher ground.

“All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” national broadcaster NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 pm (0710 GMT).

Hazardous tsunami waves possible along Japan coast within 300km of quake epicentre, according to the USGS



Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.5 – 42 km NE of Anamizu, Japan https://t.co/9qF7zDqfQx — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 1, 2024

© Agence France-Presse