Tsunami warning after M7.5 quake in central Japan: agencies

Written by Alma Angeles on

More in Asia:

Hazardous tsunami waves possible along Japan coast within 300km of quake epicentre: US agency — https://www.jma.go.jp/bosai/map.html#5/39.079/136.868/&elem=warn&contents=tsunami&lang=en
Map of Japan locating the epicentre of a 7.5-magnitude earthquake on January 1 (Photo by AFP)

 

A powerful 7.5 earthquake hit central Japan on Monday, the USGS said, prompting Japanese officials to issue a tsunami warning and urge people in the area to move to higher ground.

“All residents must evacuate immediately to higher ground,” national broadcaster NHK said after the quake hit the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture around 4:10 pm (0710 GMT).

Hazardous tsunami waves possible along Japan coast within 300km of quake epicentre, according to the USGS

 

© Agence France-Presse