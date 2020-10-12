69 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Sixty-nine more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the number of police personnel who have recovered from the disease rose to 5,633 as of Sunday night.

Twenty-five more cases, however, pushed the total to 6,408.

Of these, 755 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remained at 20.

The police continue to man checkpoints and enforce the law amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making them one of the country’s frontliners.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine duty and enhanced community quarantine duty were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.

The PNP has inked a pact with the Makati Medical Center to ensure the health of police personnel amid the pandemic.