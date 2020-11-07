68 more COVID-19 recoveries among police personnel reported

(Eagle News)–Sixty-eight more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery tally among police personnel rose to 7005.

Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases pushed the total to 7466.

Of these, 437 were active.

One additional death pushed the death toll to 24.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they continue to man checkpoints and enforce laws.

The PNP has vowed to ensure the protection of its personnel, and signed an agreement with the Makati Medical Center for their medical services.