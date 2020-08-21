67 additional COVID-19 cases among police personnel push tally to 3,220

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has reported 67 more COVID19 cases among police personnel, bringing the total to 3220.

According to PNP data as of Friday night, 71 more recoveries pushed the tally to 2354.

No additional deaths have been reported, with the total still at 15.

The PNP has reported 2679 suspect cases and 766 probable cases.

Policemen are also the country’s frontliners, and continue to assist the government in the implementation of health and safety protocols.

The PNP had vowed to continue manning quarantine checkpoints as Metro Manila and four other areas reverted to a general community quarantine starting Aug. 19.

So far, the Department of Health has reported 182,365 COVID19 cases, of which 64,906 were active.