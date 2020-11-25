66 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Sixty-six more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the recovery total rose to 7536.

Sixty-six additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 7957.

Of these, 395 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remained at 26.

The PNP has inked an agreement with the Makati Medical Center to ensure medical services for police personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police remain among the country’s frontliners, as they continue to enforce laws and man quarantine checkpoints, if necessary.

The PNP has also vowed to give COVID-19 hazard pay to all of its personnel on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty.