600k doses of China’s Sinovac vaccines to arrive in PHL by Feb. 23, says Palace

(Eagle News) — Around 600,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinovac will be arriving in the country by February 23, Malacanang said.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque Jr., said that this already includes the 100,000 doses to be donated by China for Philippine soldiers.

“Ang bakuna po na Sinovac, galing naman po sa China, nakaukit na po sa bato ang pagdating. Ito po ay abente-tres ng Pebrero, 23 February darating po ang Sinovac, 600,000 pero ang 100,000 po ay donasyon ng Tsina para po sa kasundaluhan sa Department of National Defense,” Roque said.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi had earlier announced the pledge for 500,000 vaccines against COVID-19 for the Philippines.

This was announced in a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. last month.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had also earlier approved the clinical trials in the country of Sinovac’s vaccine, CoronaVac.

Two other vaccines — those developed by Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and by Clover Biopharmaceuticals — were also earlier approved by the FDA for clinical trials in the country.

The Sinovac vaccine can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36°-46°F) and may remain stable for up to three years.

