6 dormitories for QC health care workers to be completed by end of June

(Eagle News) — By end of June, six dormitories for the use of health care workers would be completed inside the Quezon City Memorial Circle, according to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

This ‘We Heal as One Offsite Dormitory’ would be solely for use by doctors, nurses and other medical professionals working in hospitals within the territorial jurisdiction of Quezon City and need space to rest between shifts.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar inspected on Friday, June 19, the construction of the six cluster dormitories inside the Quezon Memorial Circle to be completed at the end of June 2020.

He said that the DPWH through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) is assisting the local government of Quezon City to put this up for the city’s health care workers who need a place to stay and rest in between shifts.

Each of the six cluster dormitories inspected by Secretary Villar with Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, DPWH Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain, and QC Buiding Official Atty. Mark Dale Diamond Perral will have 16 rooms, with toilet and bath with hot and cold water.

-Dormitories to accommodate 192 people-

The construction of six dormitories is being fast-tracked with one dormitory cluster already about 90 percent complete.

“The purpose-built offsite dormitories conceptualized by DPWH Task Force for Augmentation of Health Facilities headed by Undersecretary Sadain to support the need for accommodation facilities of hospital workers on the front lines of caring for COVID-19 patients are made of collapsible components fabricated to assemble 16 rooms, eight (8) on left and eight (8) on right side with the middle space intended for living room and common dining and separate space for laundry and kitchen area at end,” the DPWH said in a statement.

Each room can accomodate two persons. This means a total of 32 people for each dormitory cluster or capacity of 192 people for six dormitories.

The dormitories will be operated by the Quezon City local government upon their completion in accordance with the MOA signed by Villar and Quezon City Mayor Belmonte.

“The DOH will also provide assistance in the management and implementation of applicable health standards and protocols at the offsite dormitory since it is among the built COVID-19 facilities for healthcare workers,” the DPWH said.

Medical personnel of Quezon City-based hospitals such as National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Philippine Heart Center, East Avenue Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Hospital, Childrens Hospital, V. Luna General Hospital, Quezon City General Hospital and other government hospitals in QC are intended to benefit from the temporary shelter project.

“When the strucuture is no longer needed, the temporary dormitories can be dismantled and removed on site and each of the components can be safely stored by DPWH as part of its propety for other related requirements such as temporary shelter during disaster/calamity response,” the DPWH added.

(Eagle News Service)